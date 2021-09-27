Nayanthara and fiancé Vignesh Shivan visits Tirumala Tirupati temple

On Monday morning, Naynthara and her fiancé, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan were snapped at the Tirumala Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh. The couple posed for pictures while stepping out of the temple.

The actress wore a beautiful blue anarkali with dupatta while Vignesh was seen in a white shirt and veshti. He also carried a maroon and golden dupatta. They covered their faces with masks. Many videos and pictures of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan from Tirumala Tirupati temple were shared on social media by their fan pages.

Recently, Naynthara planned a surprise party for Vignesh’s 36birthday on September 18. Vignesh shared the photos on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Thank you #Thangamey for the pleasant surprise birthday ???? and the unmatchable gift of your presence in my life ???????????????????????????????????????????? !!!Thank you ☺️ dearest friends for your love n blessings as always ????????☺️❤️❤️????????????????.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Nayanthara was recently promoting her film Netrikann on Vijay Television where she revealed that she was engaged to Vignesh Shivan. In an interview with Dhivyadharshini AKA DD, Nayanthara was asked about her ring where she confirmed that its her engagement ring and all this happened recently.

Talking about her wedding with Vignesh, Nayanthara said that they are private people so they don’t want a grand ceremony. But whenever they decide to tie the knot, they will definitely inform their fans. She also mentioned that their engagement happened in the presence of close family members but they haven’t decided on their wedding yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have joined hands for a film titled Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film features Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in lead roles. The shooting has been paused due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results