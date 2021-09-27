Krishna Shroff looks like a snack in a sexy fitted nude one-shoulder bodycon dress

Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff is all about fitness and confidence. This 28-year-old stunner is rocking on the internet with her bold outfit looks and fitness post. Krishna has over 965k followers on Instagram where she is winning hearts every day.

Recently, Krishna posted a few clicks of herself on Instagram in a firefly outfit while striking hot poses in the beautiful interior at Palazzo Versace Dubai. She is in a sexy fitted nude, one-shouldered midi bodycon dress with side slits styled with silver heels.

She accessorized the look with two silver bracelets.

For her makeup, she did a minimal soft glam look. She kept her half hair loose with Mickey mouse buns.

She captioned the post as “Just out here lookin’ like a snack waitin’ to snack.”

On the work front, Krisha Shroff brought Matrix Fight Night 6 to Dubai with her brother and actor Tiger Shroff.

