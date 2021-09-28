Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmum Dutta celebrates her 34th birthday at home

Television actress Munmun Dutta turns a year older today. The actress is popularly known as 'Babita Ji' for her stint in Sab TV's longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ko Ooltah Chashmah. Well, apart from partying outside in a restaurant or a club, this time the actress went ahead to celebrate her birthday at home.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared glimpses of her birthday celebration at the home. Munmun's birthday was an intimate affair with the presence of only her mom and pet cats. In the pictures, the actress looks radiant with her birthday cakes and roses in her hand. She can be seen donning a glittering metallic dress and playing with the cats. Her cake was also specially customised for her and had a crown shape.

Another year around the Sun ☀️ Blessed to be alive , wise and healthy ????????

Thank you all for your love and wishes ❤️

.

Grateful heart ❤️ Stay happy and blessed everyone ???????? pic.twitter.com/kVm6B9e71I

— Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) September 28, 2021

Sharing the post, Munmun wrote, "Another year around the Sun ☀️ Blessed to be alive, wise and healthy. Thank you all for your love and wishes…Grateful heart…Stay happy and blessed everyone".

