Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmum Dutta celebrates her 34th birthday at home

Television actress Munmun Dutta turns a year older today. The actress is popularly known as 'Babita Ji' for her stint in Sab TV's longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ko Ooltah Chashmah. Well, apart from partying outside in a restaurant or a club, this time the actress went ahead to celebrate her birthday at home.
Another year around the Sun ☀️ Blessed to be alive , wise and healthy ????????
Thank you all for your love and wishes ❤️
.
Grateful heart ❤️ Stay happy and blessed everyone ???????? pic.twitter.com/kVm6B9e71I
— Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) September 28, 2021
