Nushrratt Bharuccha becomes the only Indian female actor to earn a nomination for Best Actress at the Asian Contents Awards by Busan Film Festival

Nushrratt, who starred in the short film titled Khilauna directed by Raj Mehta, as part of the anthology Ajeeb Daastaans produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, garnered much praise for performance when the film was released on Netflix worldwide earlier this year. Continuing the same graph, being recognized by the Asian Contents Awards 2021 adds another feather to the cap.

Expressing her excitement on being nominated, Nushrratt tweeted, "Ecstatic to be nominated by @busanfilmfest 2021 for its 3rd Asia Contents Awards. Feel honored to see my name alongside other talented actors from different countries. Ajeeb Daastaans journey is still getting sweeter by the day."

Ecstatic to be nominated by @busanfilmfest 2021 for its 3rd Asia Contents Awards. Feel honored to see my name alongside other talented actors from different countries. Ajeeb Daastaans journey is still getting sweeter by the day ???? https://t.co/FOrqZw2onH

— Nushrratt Bharuccha (@Nushrratt) September 29, 2021

ACA is the commitment of Busan Int'l Film Festival (BIFF) to encourage more original productions and better creatives by recognizing outstanding content and talented professionals in the Asian region. The winners for this year will be announced soon.

