Taapsee Pannu along with her sisters shake a leg on ‘Ghani Cool Chori’ from ZEE5’s Rashmi Rocket

Taapsee Pannu is all set to rule our screens once more as her film Rashmi Rocket nears release. Recently the Navratri song, Ghani Cool Chori from the film was released and took the internet by storm, the actress has now made a reel on the song.

Taapsee took to her social media handle to share a reel on her upcoming movie Rashmi Rocket's Navratri song #GhaniCoolChori. Her sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu joined her as the trio put on a great performance ahead of the film's release.

"With my #GhaniCoolChori s@shagun_pannu @evaniapannu.From Biggini to Ghagra we do it all together at our very own Navratri ground called “Pannu Pind” Ab aapki baari …..," Taapsee captioned the post.

ZEE5's Rashmi Rocket is all set to release on 15th October exclusively on ZEE5. The film features Taapsee in the lead role along with Abhishek Banerjee, Supriya Pathak, and others in supporting roles.

