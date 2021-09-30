Youn Yuh Jung, Kang Ha Neul and Son Ye Jin in talks to star in drama Trees Die on their Feet

Academy Award winning actress Youn Yuh Jung and South Korean stars Kang Ha Neul and Son Ye Jin are in talks to share screen space for an upcoming drama. As reported by Soompi, on September 29, news tabloids reported that the three actors have received casting offer for the new drama Trees Die on Their Feet.

Responding to the reports, Youn Yuh Jung’s agency Hook Entertainment commented, “She has received an offer and is reviewing [the offer].”

Kang Ha Neul’s agency Thcompany shared, “He has only received the script,” while Son Ye Jin’s agency MSTeam Entertainment responded, “She was offered a role for the new drama Trees Die on Their Feet and has only received the script. Nothing has been decided yet.”

The story of the drama Trees Die on Their Feet is said to be about an elderly woman from North Korea who doesn’t have much time left to live and a theatre actor who acts as her grandson in order to fulfill her final wish. Youn Yuh Jung is in talks to play Ja Geum Soon, a woman born in 1930 in North Korea. She escapes to South Korea during wartimes and is separated from her husband and child. While waiting for her family, she establishes Hotel Nakwon, a hotel chain in South Korea.

Kang Ha Neul is considering the role of Jae Heon, an unknown theatre actor who acts as Geum Soon’s grandson Moon Sung in order to fulfill her wish. Son Ye Jin has been offered the role of Se Yeon, Geum Soon’s granddaughter who is in charge of Hotel Nakwon.

The team of Trees Die on Their Feet is currently working on finalizing the cast. The filming is expected to begin in 2022 with an aim to premiere it in the second half of the year.

