‘I got 13 stitches on my face’: Vicky Kaushal reveals that the scar he has in Sardar Udham is real

Vicky Kaushal is currently looking forward to the release of his film Sardar Udham in which he essays the role of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh. The trailer of the film was released earlier today and in one of the scenes, Vicky is seen with a scar on his face. Vicky revealed that the scar is real and he had got 13 stitches.

Speaking at the trailer launch, Vicky said that he had injured himself shortly before the shoot of the movie had commenced. He had got 13 stitches for the same and it eventually became a part of his character in Sardar Udham. “I got 13 stitches on my face due to an injury. The scar you see in the film is real,” he said.

Reportedly, Vicky had suffered an injury in 2019 while shooting for Bhanu Pratap Singh’s horror film in Gujarat. He had fractured his cheekbone and got 13 stitches.

Sardar Udham directed by Shoojit Sircar is based on the revolutionary Udham Singh who had assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab on March 13, 1940, in London. It was a retaliation for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919.

The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan to star in Laxman Utekar’s next rom-com

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results