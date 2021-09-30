Sanya Malhotra stuns in a beautiful white organic kurta set worth Rs. 47, 040 for Meenakshi Sundareshwar promotions

Indian actress and stunning gorgeous Sanya Malhotra who got her fame after her debut film Dangal for portraying the role of Babita Kumari. This 29-year-old actress is effortlessly fashionable and can slay any looks.

Sanya recently got spotted in a breathtaking Indian look for the promotion of her upcoming Netflix film Menakshi Sundareshwar. She was seen in a beautiful White organic kurta with multi-coloured gota work styled with matching bottoms and dupatta by Sukriti and Aakriti worth Rs. 47,040.00.

She accessorised the look with silver earrings and a silver ring from Aquamarine Jewellery and Kohar by Kanika. She also added a pair of gold embellished Juttis from The Ornate official to complete the look. She did a minimal makeup look with a bindi while keeping her natural hair in a low ponytail.

On the work front, Sanya is currently busy promoting her upcoming Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar. 

