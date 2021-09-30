10 years of Force: Vipul Amrutlal Shah recalls working with John Abraham, Genelia D’Souza and Vidyut Jammwal

Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Force starring John Abraham and Genelia D’Souza and directed by the late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat has completed 10 glorious years on September 30 this year. The movie marked the debut of the action supremo, Vidyut Jammwal on the Bollywood horizon and his first collaboration with the prominent producer. Force kicked off a wonderful work association between the producer and actor.

For the first time, the audience, especially fans of John Abraham were treated to a different level of action, coupled with the macho star’s combat skills with the lead antagonist Vidyut Jammwal, launched by Shah. The movie went on to become a massive hit and Vidyut was labelled as the new action star of Bollywood.

The ten-year-old action film resulted in the producer-actor duo teaming up again for Commando (2013) that went on to become a successful franchise – with Commando 2 (2017) and Commando 3 (2019).

Considering the resounding successes of the producer-actor duo, all eyes are now on their fifth collaboration, Sanak – Hope Under Siege, a hostage drama releasing on the 15th October on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Directed by Kanishk Varma, Sanak features Vidyut as the central character along with Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia, and Rukmini Maitra (who is making her Bollywood debut).

Ever since the makers have launched the intriguing posters of the movie featuring Vidyut, it has created huge excitement among the viewers, especially all the fans of the action star.

Talking about the movie completing a decade, Vipul Shah says, "Force’ was special because I was working with John and Genelia for the first time and we introduced Vidyut in the film as a negative character. But while we were launching him as a villain, we always knew that he is going to be a hero and we will make the next film with him as a hero and that’s how ‘Commando’ was born."

"John and Vidyut’s action and bare-body fight in the climax is even today a goose-bump experience for me. It’s one of the best sequences that I have seen in Indian cinema. Genelia and John’s amazing chemistry and the love story woven into the action film was so brilliant that it took breath away for everybody. So in every sense of it, John, Genelia and Vidyut made an amazing trio and that made ‘Force’ a special film," he added.

Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd, helmed by Vipul Shah has treated the audience to some interesting cinema spectacles. Created in collaboration with Zee Studios, his production Sanak – Hope Under Siege is all set to bring out an emotional journey with action-packed sequences.

Sanak – Hope Under Siege is presented by Zee Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd and will be streaming from the 15th of October only on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex. It is a Vipul Amrutlal Shah production, directed by Kanishk Varma.

