Does Bella Thorne Really Want To Get Married?

Disney kid turned naughty girl Bella Thorne, 23, is dead serious about her new Italian popstar boyfriend Ben Mascolo, 28,- after all, they ARE engaged. He’s a singer from Modena, Italy, and THAT was a problem during quarantine, but they are now reunited in Italy. Last year they managed to film his first movie together, Time Is Up, in Rome. They met and fell in love at Coachella in 2019 shortly after Bella had a messy split with Mod Sun. Afterward, Bella said she identifies as pansexual. Mod Sun is now seen everywhere with Avril Lavigne, while Bella and Ben are in Milan. Life goes on…

