Who needs plastic surgery or weight control? Certainly not Khloe Kardashian! She has taken photoshopping or filtering (whatever it’s called) to new extremes and we barely recognize her in this photo. Khloe and Madonna should merge their self-improvement expertise and create a business out of this somehow. How many “corrections” can you find in this photo?

Photo: Instagram

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results