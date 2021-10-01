WayV’s WinWin establishes personal agency for acting activities in China, SM Entertainment confirms

South Korean pop-group NCT’s Chinese member WinWin, who is part of WayV, has reportedly established his own studio for acting activities in China.

According to Soompi, WinWin’s agency SM Entertainment, on September 30 has officially addressed the reports stating, “WinWin recently established a personal studio for his acting activities in China.” And that, “[WinWin] will be continuing his activities as a member of WayV just like he has up until now.”

However, the agency clarified that WinWin’s new studio, which is essentially a one-man agency, is merely for his acting activities within China and emphasized that he was not leaving WayV. Reports suggested that the 23-year-old lead dancer of NCT has remained in China after opening a personal studio.

Star News Korea report added that he opened the studio in July.

NCT Winwin enjoys a global fanbase who wanted the Chinese star to be a lead in C-dramas. The WayV star’s MyDramaList profile currently has one C-drama named Ru Yue listed with no specific date mentioned.

The statement by SM Entertainment also clarifies that actor WinWin is on the way and that fans will still get to see him be the amazing singer, dancer and rapper as a part of NCT and especially group WayV.

WinWin has been a member of NCT and its subgroups NCT 127, NCT U and WayV after being a trainee with SM Entertainment. Debuting under NCT 127 in 2016, WinWin became a part of NCT U in 2018 finally shifting to WayV in 2019. He has shown tremendous potential as an all-rounder making us look forward to his upcoming role as an actor.

