Dia Mirza honoured with the ‘Champion of Change’ award

An eminent jury, headed by Hon’ble Justice Gyan Sudha Misra, former Judge Supreme Court of India decided to honour actor and producer Dia Mirza in the Maharashtra edition of the initiative, “Champions of Change.”

The award ceremony aimed at honouring those who have been working towards raising awareness in the fields of social welfare, health care, education, culture, and sports in congruence with the democratic ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador & United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, Global Ambassador IFAW, Dia was honoured for the exemplary work she has done in the field of social welfare in the state.

The award was organized by the Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (IFIE), which is a recognized, not-for-profit organisation and has in the past invited personalities like the Vice-President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu, and former President of India, late Shri Pranab Mukherjee to preside over their events.

Past winners include, among others, Shri M. K. Stalin (CM of Tamil Nadu), Shri Hemant Soren (CM of Jharkhand), and Shri Manish Sisodia (Deputy CM of Delhi). The award was given to Dia in the presence of H.E Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari (Governor of Maharashtra) at the Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai on 30th September.

