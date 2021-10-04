BTS & Coldplay’s ‘My Universe’ debuts on UK’s official chart at No. 3 as best-selling single of the Week

South-Korean juggernaut BTS and British group Coldplay’s new single ‘My Universe’ is a hit in the United Kingdom. On October 1, BTS and Coldplay’s collaboration made an impressive debut on several of the United Kingdom’s Official Charts which are typically regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s U.S. charts.

The single ‘My Universe’ debuted at No. 3 on the Official Singles Chart for the week of October 1 to 7, making it this week’s highest new entry.

Notably, ‘My Universe’ was the best-selling single of the week both in digital downloads and physical CDs, racking up a total of 27,000 pure sales. With 21,400 digital downloads, the single also achieved the biggest week of downloads of any song this year in the United Kingdom.

Backed by these strong numbers, ‘My Universe’ swept the No. 1 spot on the Official Singles Sales Chart, the Official Singles Downloads Chart, and the Official Physical Singles Chart this week. The song also debuted at No. 23 on the Official Audio Streaming Chart.

Outside of the United Kingdom, ‘My Universe’ recently debuted at No. 1 on Oricon’s weekly digital singles chart in Japan. The song also debuted at No. 3 on Spotify’s Global Top 200 on the day of its release.

The official music video was premiered on September 30 while the single lyric video was released on September 24.

