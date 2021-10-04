Alaya F turns up the heat in a sexy striped bikini top, matching wrap skirt and overlay in Maldives

Bollywood actress Alaya F got her fame through her debut in the 2020 film Jawaani Jaaneman. The actress is super active on social media where she shares glimpses of her shoots, fashion and fitness.

On Saturday, Alaya shared a few photos from her trip to the Maldives from a breathtaking location in Soneva Fushi. She is seen in a sexy white and olive green striped bikini top along with a matching wrap skirt styled with a matching overlay while flaunting her perfect beach body.

She accessorised the look with a pair of sunglasses and hoops. She opted for a minimal makeup look while keeping her hair clean in a high ponytail.

On the work front, Alaya F is all set for her upcoming film Freddy with Kartik Aaryan.

