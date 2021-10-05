“Don’t bring Shah Rukh Khan into the picture just because you want publicity” – Prahlad Kakkar tells media talking about Aryan Khan’s arrest

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been in the news for the past few days after he was arrested by the NCB in connection to a drug bust on a cruise where he was present. Now, a popular ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar has blasted the media for dragging Shah Rukh Khan’s name for publicity into a matter involving his adult son.

Prahlad Kakkar addressed the media earlier today when he attended a function in Mumbai. When he was asked to common about Aryan Khan’s arrest, he said, "This is not the platform to talk about it but I will say one thing. Media people have got everything us wise. And when I say us wise, what has Shah Rukh got to do with it? His son is an adult, so use his son. Don’t bring Shah Rukh into the picture just because you want publicity".

Further talking about the charges against the star kid, he said, "What doing drugs? There is no proof. He is smoking one joint. There is nothing for that. The whole world has made it legal except us. Let’s not make an issue out of nothing."

On Monday, the court extended Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha’s custody with NCB till October 7. The NCB had seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MD (mephedrone), 21 grams of charas (small quantity), 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) (intermediate quantity), and Rs 1,33,000 at International Cruise Terminal, Mumbai.

