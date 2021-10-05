Meenakshi Sundareshwar starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani to release on November 5 on Netflix

Being in love is undeniably one of the greatest feelings in the world, and Netflix celebrates this feeling as it introduces the newest couple on the block, Meenakshi and Sundareshwar. The adorable newlyweds are here to take you through a beautiful and relatable journey. Set in Madurai in Tamil Nadu, the romantic comedy Meenakshi Sundareshwar speaks to the trials and tribulations of a young couple.

We got a sneak peek of their chemistry at the TUDUM Global Fan Event, but gear up for some sparks as it premieres on Netflix only on November 5, 2021. The film marks the continued association of Sanya Malhotra with Netflix, after the roaring success of Ludo, and the OTT debut of Abhimanyu Dassani – both of whom play the eponymous roles.

Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, Meenakshi Sundareshwar features Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in lead roles. The film encapsulates the various interlinked aspects of relationships, joint families, the awkwardness in a new marriage and everything in between. When the challenge of a long-distance relationship is bestowed upon this young couple, the question arises – will distance really make their hearts grow fonder?

