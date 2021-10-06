Coldplay and BTS jams to their collaborative single ‘My Universe’ in a new video at Appollo Theatre in New York

South Korean juggernaut BTS and British band Coldplay’s collaborative single ‘My Universe’ is steadily topping the charts, both the bands seem to be really fond of each other.

On Tuesday, Coldplay on it official YouTube channel released a black and white video where members from both the groups are seen jamming together to ‘My Universe’. With all smiles and giggles, BTS and Coldplay members seems to be having great time whilst singing their much-anticipated track.

The video was filmed at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York. When a member sings or rap, other members can be seen trying really hard not to laugh with all the other members tried to troll on them. Jimin's laugh while others smirk and smile to each other shows their chemistry with Chris Martin and Coldplay. The video feels like hanging out and singing with friends giving very raw and refreshing vibes.

‘My Universe’ ranked no.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking it the first Hot 100 No. 1 ever by two co-billed lead groups. The official music video of song was released on September 30 while the lyric video was dropped September 24.

