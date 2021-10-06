Squid Game breakout star Jung Ho Yeon becomes global ambassador for luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton

Supermodel-turned-actress Jung Ho Yeon’s fame is skyrocketing with the commercial success of the Netflix Show Squid Games! The show is a big hit amongst everyone and social media is flooded with memes and posts about the show.
The South Korean series has grabbed attention worldwide. The latest rage on Netflix is about the rich taking advantage of those in need of money by pitting them against each other in deadly games with a jackpot to be won!
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)
She had walked for the fashion house for the first time in 2017 for the ready to wear campaign and is back with the luxury brand as their latest global ambassador.
Earlier this week, Jung Ho Yeon became the most-followed Korean actress on Instagram.
Also Read: Squid Game breakout star Jung Ho Yeon becomes most followed Korean actress on Instagram surpassing Lee Sung Kyung
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply