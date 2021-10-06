Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim to share the screen again soon

Popular telly couple Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim are very much adored by the audiences for their chemistry. The duo met each other for the first time during Sasural Simar Ka where they shared the screen together and essayed the role of the lead couple. Well, post that they also shared the screen again in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8.

Now, according to a report by a web portal, the couple is all set to share the screen for a music video. This will be their second music video together after ‘Yaar Dua' which was immensely loved by their fans. For the same, they are currently shooting in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

Dipika and Shoaib dated for almost five years before they finally tied the knot. While Dipika was last seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2 on the other hand, Shoaib was last seen on the show Ishq Mein Marjawaan.

