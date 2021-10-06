Malavika Mohanan mesmerises as she recreates the mythological character Urvashi

Malavika Mohanan is a beauty- she knows how to pull off her desi outfits or any outfit at all. She bears it with unmatched grace and elegance.

Malavika created a stir on social media with her latest look that had elements of desi and boho. Mohanan looked refreshing in this new avatar. She dons the avatar of mythological character Urvashi. She wears a silverish blue bustier blouse with hot pink dhoti pants. She accessorized with an ethnic, vintage nose ring and a thin chain as a cummerbund. Malavika’s makeup was more natural with earthy hues.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)

She made her debut in a Malayalam film opposite the very charming Dulquer Salman; there’s been no stopping her fame and popularity. She’s all set to make a stunning B-Town debut with Farhan Akhtar’s Yudhra where she’s all set to share the screen for the first time with Gully Boy fame aka Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Also Read: Malavika Mohanan recreates Rekha’s iconic look from Silsila

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results