Kriti Sanon looks stunning in a navy blue jumpsuit worth Rs. 7,000

Kriti Sanon is back yet again with her usual glam. Kriti is a total stunner from her red carpet looks to her airport looks, she never fails to amaze us or impress the critics and audience with her work in films.

Kriti Sanon is back with her sartorial fashion picks and classic outfits. Kriti styled a navy blue jumpsuit with white piping from a brand called Donuts Honey.

Kriti looked sharp dressed in this piece that featured a bustier styled fitted top with flared bottom and a tie up belt at the waist. Kriti looked ravishing as ever in this set that is available on the brand’s website for Rs. 7,000.

Kriti looked crisp and absolutely amazing in this navy blue piece with white detailing. Kriti kept her styling classic with smokey, matte makeup, white winged eye liner. Her hair was seen in a middle parted low ponytail.

Kriti Sanon’s Mimi, which is based on a strong subject about surrogacy and single motherhood is a massive hit amongst the audience and has received a positive response. She will be seen in an out-and-out action entertainer with superstar Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey. She is also trying out the horror genre with Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan and will be essaying the role of Sita in Prabhas led Adipurush.

