Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee to star in Shubho Bijoya

On Tuesday, actor Gurmeet Choudhary announced with an Instagram post that he and wife Debina Bonnerjee are starring in a Hindi short film, Shubho Bijoya.

Sharing a video, the actor wrote, “Love is always in the air for us ♥️ @debinabon Coming soon with our short film #ShubhoBijoya streaming exclusively on @biiggbangmedia.”

Recently, pictures of the couple as Bengali bride and groom were trending on social media. And it led to many questions among the fans that they are maybe renewing their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony.

For the unversed, the couple was shooting for their short film Shubho Bijoya, where they had to shoot for a wedding sequence. It was when Debina expressed her desire of becoming a Bengali bride as she tied the knot according to the UP rituals. That is when director Ram Kamal decided to surprise them with the Bengali wedding sequence.

Shubho Bijoya is a love story that revolves around a fashion photographer and a supermodel. Produced by Aritra Das, Gaurav Daga and Sarbani Mukherjee, the film is a tribute to O Henry. The film is produced under the banner of Assorted Motion Pictures and GeeDee Productions, shot by Modhura Palit and music composed by 9Emotions.

The original film will premiere on BiiggBang on October 15.

