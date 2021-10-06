Adele releases upcoming single ‘Easy on Me’, watch

Singer-songwriter Adele is making her comeback. She took to her Twitter handle on October 5 to share a teaser of her upcoming single 'Easy on Me'. The announcement comes hours after Adele’s Twitter saw activity after a long silence.

The images on her Twitter and Instagram handles were updated recently, suggesting that a new album announcement is on its way. While the singer shares updates about her life on Instagram, she hasn’t updated her Twitter handle since her Saturday Night Live announcement back in October 2020. The track will be out on Octorber 15 as mentioned in the tweet.

Easy On Me – October 15 pic.twitter.com/7HRvxAfEqy

— Adele (@Adele) October 5, 2021

Earlier Adele wrote “Hiya babes!” on Twitter. Hinting the name of the album, number 30 was spotted on various popular sites. Over the weekend, many popular spots around the world saw the number 30 being projected, which is expected to be the title of Adele’s next album after 19, 21 and 25.

Fans from Paris’ Eifel Tower, Rome’s Colosseum, New York’s Empire State Building among many other places shared pictures of 30 being projected on these sites.

It has been rumoured that Adele’s album release will be followed by a TV special, but no official announcement has been made yet.

