Nia Sharma turns up the heat in embellished halter-neck top with abstract print layered skirt for promotions of ‘Garbe Ki Raat’

Indian Television actress and the very bold Nia Sharma is known for her bold style sense. The actress is super frequent on Instagram with more than 6 million followers.
On Wednesday, Nia Sharma shared a few photos from the promotions of her music video ‘Garbe Ki Raat’. She was seen in a mesmerising black halter neck blouse with silver shimmer and glitter detailing. She paired with abstract print long tiered black and white skirt by The Adhya.
On the work front, Nia Sharma is currently set for her upcoming music video ‘Garbe Ki Raat’ with Rahul Vaidya which is releasing on 8th of October.
