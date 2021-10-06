Nia Sharma turns up the heat in embellished halter-neck top with abstract print layered skirt for promotions of ‘Garbe Ki Raat’

Indian Television actress and the very bold Nia Sharma is known for her bold style sense. The actress is super frequent on Instagram with more than 6 million followers.

On Wednesday, Nia Sharma shared a few photos from the promotions of her music video ‘Garbe Ki Raat’. She was seen in a mesmerising black halter neck blouse with silver shimmer and glitter detailing. She paired with abstract print long tiered black and white skirt by The Adhya.

She accessorised the look with silver oxidised jewelleries, a pair of earrings and a matching necklace by Rimayu. For her makeup, she opted for a super glam and glowing look with defined silver eyeliner and with a lot of body highlighter. She kept her hair loose and side-parted with bottom curls. She also captioned the post as “All I love is a Glitter bath."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

On the work front, Nia Sharma is currently set for her upcoming music video ‘Garbe Ki Raat’ with Rahul Vaidya which is releasing on 8th of October.

Also Read: Nia Sharma celebrates 10 years of Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results