Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali gets emotional as he is asked to keep his daughter Tara’s dress in the store room, says “I sleep with it everyday”

The new season of Bigg Boss is coming with a lot of twists. In the recent episode, the ‘junglewaasis’ were asked to keep their luggage in the store room and they could only take the essential items with them. Jay Bhanushali got emotional as he had to return his daughter Tara’s dress with which he sleeps every day.

The actor was seen getting teary eyed as he was explaining to Miesha Iyyer and Akasa Singh. Akasa advises him to go in the corner and vent out his feelings. Jay then goes near the store locker and requests Bigg Boss to keep his daughter’s dress safe. He tells the Bigg Boss team that he did not want his team to face any problems because of him hence he decided to give away Tara's dress. He urged Bigg Boss to return the dress as soon as possible.

Later, Jay was seen talking with Vishal Kotian and Tejasswi Prakash. He told them that the dress was lying in the corner and nobody noticed it. But Afsana Khan brought up the topic infront of Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty. Therefore, he had no choice left, so he had to give the dress. He further says that Afsana is dangerous and be careful of her. It is bothering him because he used to sleep with his daughter’s dress every day, said Jay.

Jay is very close to his daughter Tara and we recently saw a video of his daughter on social media where he was seen calling his daddy as she couldn't find him in the house.

