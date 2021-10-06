Kartik Aaryan posts an adorable picture with his mother and sister

Kartik Aaryan is climbing the ladder of success in top speed. With recent film and release date announcements, he's literally trending at no. 1 more often than not. Taking to his social media today, Kartik Aaryan shared a picture with his mom and sister.
The actor is working tirelessly, tight on schedules to wrap one project and soon get on the other. He had recently wrapped up Freddy in a short span of time and is speculated to get on another project soon.
Kartik's lineup of films includes Dhamaka, Freddy and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
