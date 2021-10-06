Thylane Blondeau Was Born Lucky And Just Got Luckier

We’ve all seen beautiful children who grew up to be average adults, and plain children who grew up to be supermodels. French model Thylane Blondeau, 20, is the exception. She started modeling early, and at the age of 6 (!) was dubbed The Most Beautiful Girl in the World. Where do you go after THAT? Fortunately, Thylane never hit an “awkward stage” and at 17 she got the Most Beautiful title again. Although she’s only 5’6”, she’s a very successful model, has a No Smile clothing brand, and has 4 million Instagram followers.

Top Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA- Thylane at Miu Miu show in Paris

Bottom Photo: Thylane Age 6

