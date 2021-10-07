Lee Byung Hun, Kim Woo Bin, Shin Min Ah among others confirmed to star in Our Blues

The star-studded lineup Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin, Han Ji Min, Lee Jung Eun, Cha Seung Won, and Uhm Jung Hwa has been confirmed to star in the upcoming drama written by Noh Hee Kyung.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, on October 7, it was confirmed that Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin, Han Ji Min, Lee Jung Eun, Cha Seung Won, and Uhm Jung Hwa will be starring in the upcoming drama Our Blues.

An omnibus-style drama Our Blues tells the sweet, sour, and bitter life stories of diverse characters in the lively setting of Jeju Island. Lee Byung Hun will play Lee Dong Suk, a guy born and raised in the countryside of Jeju Island who sells trucks for a living whereas Shin Min Ah will act alongside Lee Byung Hun as Min Sun Ah, a woman with a secret who arrives at Jeju.

Han Ji Min transforms into Lee Young Ok, a rookie haenyeo (female diver harvesting sea life) who is a bright character but is surrounded by various rumors. Kim Woo Bin is ship captain Park Jung Joon, a warm character who meets Lee Young Ok and falls for her.

Cha Seung Won’s character Choi Han Soo returns to his hometown Jeju after adjusting to city life, while Lee Jung Eun will play fish shop owner Jung Eun Hee, who reunites with her first love Choi Han Soo after 30 years. Uhm Jung Hwa will take on the character of Go Mi Ran, Jung Eun Hee’s friend who returns to Jeju because she becomes sick of city life.

Written by Noh Hee Kyung of critically acclaimed dramas such as That Winter, The Wind Blows, It’s Okay, That’s Love, Dear My Friends, Live, and more.

Our Blues will be directed by Kim Kyu Tae, who has worked on dramas including That Winter, The Wind Blows, It’s Okay, That’s Love, Live, Iris and Scarlet Heart: Goryeo. The drama is scheduled to premiere in 2022.

