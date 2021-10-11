European fashion brand PRODUKT launches in India; signs Ishaan Khatter as the face of the brand

European fashion brand PRODUKT launches in India under the fashion house of bestseller India. PRODUKT is meant for the independent, self-confident, entrepreneurial, and opinionated boys of today who straddle with ease between their vocation and their social media status. PRODUKT by Jack & Jones will be exclusively available across Trends stores and Ajio.

PRODUKT by Jack & Jones redefines the basics by upgrading it with fine yet unmissable details while rewriting the fashion game, one product at a time. The collection offers a complete wardrobe of effortless fashion for today’s active and urban men. A lot of styles are inspired by the ever-evolving indie & urban pop culture scene. The garments are vibrant, easy-going and thoroughly imbibe the current trends. PRODUKT by Jack & Jones offers everything from utility streetwear to denim products and evening wear.

PRODUKT is pleased to announce their brand ambassador – rising Bollywood star Ishaan Khatter. Ishaan’s persona reflects independent, self-confident, eco-aware, entrepreneurial and opinionated characteristics that align with the brand universe. His rising popularity, given his success as an actor and ability to be effortlessly stylish, coupled with his charismatic attitude, has earned him quite a following.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Vineet Gautam, CEO & Country Head – bestseller India says, “In a fashion-forward country like ours, it’s important to stay relevant and create fashion solutions for everyone! And for us, PRODUKT does just that! It taps into a category of audience who are early adopters of fashion and are not afraid to experiment with their looks. Furthermore, we’re excited to partner with Reliance Retail, their retail footprint via TRENDS and strong digital presence through AJIO provides for a great platform for us to showcase PRODUKT by JACK & JONES. As the face of the brand, Ishaan Khatter’s personality of being effortlessly stylish coupled with his charismatic attitude completely synergizes with the brand DNA of PRODUKT by Jack & Jones".

Ishaan Khatter, the face of the brand PRODUKT by Jack & Jones says, “It’s been an absolute pleasure to partner with PRODUKT by Jack & Jones. The brand offers a fashion range that has a unique combination of comfortable yet edgy, laid back but so trendy, and I love it! It perfectly resonates with my style and I’m looking forward to this association”.

PRODUKT by Jack & Jones will be available exclusively on AJIO and across 153 TRENDS stores covering more than 100 cities across the country.

