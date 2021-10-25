“I am no God, but I am not one of you either”- Prabhas decodes his character Vikramaditya in Radhe Shyam teaser

The wait is finally over for the fans of Prabhas. Prabhas's much-awaited return to the romantic genre has been some ride for the fans. After a lot of poster and asset reveals the fans have finally made it to the day where Prabhas's character, Vikramaditya, gets an introduction and it will surely leave the fans excited.

Prabhas, today on the occasion of his birthday has shared the teaser of his film Radhe Shyam. In the teaser, Prabhas reveals to us in a riddle who and what his character is and it has now clear that the actor is all set to play the role of a Palmist which is a first for any actor.

There is no doubt that Prabhas's role is a very unique one. No actor comes to mind when recalling the last time an actor took on such an interesting and unique role. Prabhas fans are surely in for a treat.

A few days earlier a special poster of Prabhas was unveiled and prior to that, a special poster of his co-star Pooja Hegde was unveiled on her birthday. The duo has got the fans excited and they can't wait to watch them pair up onscreen and create magic.

The film will hit the screens on January 14th, 2022. Radhe Shyam will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod.

