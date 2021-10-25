Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan lauds Nishant Bhat; calls him “humane” and “way too cooler”

The Bigg Boss OTT season might have ended long back, but one thing that has continued to flourish is a few contestants from the season, and most importantly their friendship. Well, you all have already guessed it right, the famous duo of the Bigg Boss 15 house Pratik-Nishant fondly known as 'PraNish' are one of those friends who have been standing with each other through their thick and thin. And because of the same, we have got an opportunity to see the softer side of Nishant Bhat who is very lovable and very fair since day one.

Today also we saw how the latter took a fair decision by announcing the two deserving names who entered the main Bigg Boss house. But his fair side was highly praised by the viewers and celebrities, and Gauahar Khan even came out in his support and tweeted for the entertainer. She wrote "#NishantBhat big hug" (Along with a hug emoiji) and in another tweet she wrote, "Nishant is so much cooler and humane in #bb15 than ott !"

Well, the Bigg Boss 7 winner has stated it right. Time and again Nishant has come forward and supported the righteous people and their decisions inside the house.

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE:Donal Bisht on her eviction from Bigg Boss 15

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results