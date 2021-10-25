Megan Thee Stallion kicks off Halloween season in bodysuit and a bald look cosplaying Pinhead from Hellraiser

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion took the internet by storm kicking off the Halloween season. As the party season begin in the US, the rapper unveiled her very first look.

On Sunday, Stallion took to Instagram to share a few photos of herself dressed as the villain Pinhead from the iconic horror film Hellraiser, who is also known as the Caption Elliot Spencer. She was seen in a sultry black leather bodysuit with black thigh high boots along with black wrist bands for that gothic look while flaunting her amazing figure.

She went bald and applied white body paint while defining the face feature with black paint while keeping her full head covered with pins. She captioned her post as, “Pain has a face. Allow me to show you. Gentlemen I am pain #hottieween,” and another one as, “Y’all already know my hottieween party abt to bet LIT this year I can’t wait to see everyone’s costume”

On the work front, Megan Thee Stallion was recently seen in the music video ‘SG / Sexy Girl’ in collaboration with DJ Snake, Lisa (BLACKPINK) and Ozuna.

