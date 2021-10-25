Sonam Kapoor starrer Blind unsure about OTT vs theatrical release; Sujoy Ghosh says they will decide next month

Director Sujoy Ghosh and makers of film Blind are now rethinking about the release with cinema halls opening doors again. The film was that was to mark Sonam’s web debut is currently unsure whether it will have a theatrical release or an OTT.

While makers of several films like Sardar Udham and Rashmi Rocket decided to go ahead with a scheduled OTT release despite the government having announced the reopening of theatres, director Sujoy Ghosh has decided to revisit his plan. The Sonam Kapoor Ahuja starrer was to initially mark her web debut, but Ghosh admits that the team is now uncertain about their decision.

Blind director Ghosh tells a print tabloid that they will decide the further course of action next month. As per him all filmmakers, at the end of the day, make movies for big screen. They have been thinking about going ahead with a theatrical release, but one doesn’t always get what they want. Suddenly, there is a plethora of films coming in and shelf space is an issue. There is a list of movies lined up for release and nobody has the income to watch four film a week. He also added that now, since many have been unemployed in the past year, watching movies at a multiplex with the family can be an expensive affair.

Directed by Shome Makhija, the story of Blind revolves around a visually impaired police cadet, played by Sonam Kapoor, who uses her senses to find a killer. The action-thriller, also features Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lillete Dubey, was shot in a start-to-finish schedule from December 2020, in Glasgow, Scotland. It was wrapped up in February this year.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor to make her digital debut; Blind opts for a direct to OTT release

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results