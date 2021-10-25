Drugs on Cruise Case: Ananya Panday skips NCB questioning today

Ananya Panday was asked to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday, October 25. She was earlier questioned by the agency on October 21 and 23 for a total of six hours. However, she has skipped the third summon. According to reports, Ananya has informed the agency that she won't be able to appear for questioning due to personal reasons. The actor has sought some time from the agency.
Ananya Panday became a part of the ongoing drugs on cruise investigation after her name surfaced in Whatsapp chats with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who is currently under judicial custody. The Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) conducted a raid at her Bandra home on Thursday.
"The chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile phone reveal that in the year 2018-19, she helped supply drugs to Aryan thrice by providing him the numbers of drug dealers," NCB sources told ANI.
