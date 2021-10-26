Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash falls sick during the captaincy task; Karan Kundrra lifts her up

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, a captaincy task was announced for the housemates where they had to bear torture to win the captaincy race. While the housemates are set to compete with each other, Tejasswi Prakash falls sick in the process.

In the promo released by the channel, While the torture is with Afsana, it seems like Tejasswi Prakash’s health can be seen falling sick amidst the fun during the task. The actress mistakenly inhales powder that is puffed in her face during the task, due to which she begins coughing uncontrollably.

However, gradually the situation worsens and Tejasswi’s health gets severe. The housemates call for medical help and Karan Kundrra is seen lifting her up and taking her to get some help from the doctor.

