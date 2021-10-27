Manoj Bajpayee shares photos from the 67th National Film Awards with Rajinikanth and Dhanush

Manoj Bajpayee took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of himself receiving the National Film Award at the Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi, alongside Rajinikanth and Dhanush. While Manoj received the Best Actor Award for his performance in Bhonsle, Rajinikanth received the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema's highest honour, and Dhanush received the Best Actor Award for his performance in the 2019 action-drama Asuran.

"Some great moments with the greats at the National Film Awards!! #Rajnikant sir @dhanushkraja #Devashishmakhija," Manoj captioned the photos on the photo-video app.

Bhonsle, for which Bajpayee won Best Actor, was directed by Devashish Makhija and co-produced by the actor. This social drama told the storey of a retired Mumbai police officer who befriends a North Indian girl and her brother, who are being targeted by local politicians along with other migrants.

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee shares snippet from The Family Man as the show completes 2 years

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results