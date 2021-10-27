Zee Studios to release Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Antim worldwide on commission basis

On October 25, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma unveiled the much awaited Antim trailer at an event in Mumbai. The trailer met with a positive response from audience and critics alike and the industry is now awaiting the film's release on November 26. Bollywood Hungama has learnt that Zee Studios will be associated with the film as a distributor.

"Antim and Radhe were sold in a packaged deal, however, once cinema halls reopened, the deal was renegotiated as Salman Khan was keen to bring Antim only on the big screen. After several rounds of discussions, Zee has decided to release the film as a distributor across the globe on a commission basis. They will be charging approximately 8% to 10% standard commission meaning, take away 8% to 10% of the distributor share leaving the rest for SKF," a trade source informed Bollywood Hungama.

That's not all; Zee is also affiliated with the project as the satellite, digital and music partner. "Zee will release the film on Zee 5 four weeks after it's theatrical release and then gear up for a television premiere after 8 weeks on Zee Cinema," the source added. While there were conversations earlier on outright sale, it was unanimously decided to opt for a revenue share model to avoid putting undue pressure on the film.

"Salman understands the dynamics of business and doesn't want anyone to risk their money. In the uncertain market, he wanted to bring the film to the cinema halls and at the same time make sure no one loses money and hence, he decided to go ahead with a revenue sharing deal for theatrical release. He is confident that the film's content will appeal all across and bring back the audience on the big screen. This is primarily the reason why he decided on a theatrical release even after zeroing in and completing all formalities of an OTT premiere on Zee 5."

Antim is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

