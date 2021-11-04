Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi to release in 1300 screens overseas

The much talked about and keenly anticipated release Sooryavanshi is finally hitting screens this Diwali. Starring Aksahy Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles the Rohit Shetty directed film also features special appearances from Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. Now, just before its release we hear that the makers of the film have locked the overseas release pattern. In fact, Sooryavanshi that is the first big ticket Bollywood entertainer to hit screens post the lockdown will see a release across a whopping 1300 screens in the overseas markets.

As per the overseas release plan Sooryavanshi will hit 520 screens in the North American market, 158 screens in Europe, 137 screens in the UAE, 107 screens in Australia, 29 screens in France, 36 screens in Germany, 20 screens in Spain and 19 screens in Italy While these four major markets make up for 924 screens, Sooryavanshi that releases in 62 more countries will see an equally wide release. The film will also see a release in Israel, Japan, Chile, Egypt, Iraq and Djibouti. Given this wide release pattern and the fact that Sooryavanshi hit screens on a festive occasion, trade opines that the film will see good growth in business.

Now all that remains to be seen is whether Sooryavanshi that boasts of some high octane stunts and edge of the seat action manages to entice audience to venture into theatres. However, advance predictions state that the business of the film will be the highest this year.

