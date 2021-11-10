Never Have I Ever star star Richa Moorjani leaves us awestruck in traditional avatar for Diwali worth Rs. 1.25 lakh

Indian-American actress Richa Moorjani, who is best known for playing the character of Kamala in a popular Netflix drama series Never Have I Ever, had the best time celebrating Diwali in some breath-taking festive attire.

This 32-year-old actress made an appearance at Lilly Singh’s Diwali party in Los Angeles along with other celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Victoria Justice, Mindy Kaling and many more. She is seen slaying a yellow & champagne gold georgette ruffle saree with embellishment pallu styled with a matching elbow sleeves embellished net blouse worth Rs. 59,900 from Kynah by designer Shloka Khialani. She accessorised the look with quirky Kolonya yellow 21 ct gold plated half circle earrings from Bebek Jewels worth $55 (Rs. 4,079) along with yellow bangles. For her makeup, she did a glam look with gorgeous yellow defined eyes. She kept her hair loose and wavy.

The actress also made an irresistible appearance at a Diwali party with her co-star Poorna Jagannathan hosted by Mindy Kaling, Deepica Mutyala and Meena Harris. She opted for a stunning Papa Don't Preach – Confetti's From The Sky vista blue pre-stitched saree with gold beads and hearts temple border with floral detailing styled with a matching embroidered blouse from Kynah worth Rs. 119,600. She accessorised the look with beautiful matching earrings along with bangles and rings. For her makeup, she did a minimal glam look with a bindi while keeping her hair loose with soft bottom curls.

On the work front, Richa Moorjani will return for the third season of Netflix drama series Never Have I Ever.

