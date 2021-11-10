Kriti Sanon channels her action avatar as she joins team ‘Ganapath’ in UK

Pooja entertainment and Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of Kriti's intriguing character, 'Jassi' in the dystopian thriller. The video gives us a sneak-peek into Kriti Sanon's intriguing character 'Jassi' in their mega-budget dystopian thriller Ganapath. The actor is all set to channel a never before action avatar during the film's shoot which is currently unfolding in the UK.

Kriti will be doing some high-octane action sequences in the film helmed by a dynamo like Tiger Shroff. The stylish slick and video shared shows Kriti clad in an uber-cool leather jacket and riding a bike with a funny twist at the end. Her look has left many fans intrigued by her character Jassi's graph in the much-awaited thriller.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Ganapath is directed by Vikas Bahl and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani. The film is set to take the big screen by storm on 23rd December 2022. If we go by the schedule announcement videos, it seems a Christmas bonanza is in the making and will for sure rock the box office like never before.

ALSO READ:Kriti Sanon tries action for the first time in Ganapath

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results