MAMAMOO’s Hwasa drops intriguing comeback trailer confirming solo album release in November, watch video

South Korean female group MAMAMOO member and solo artist Hwasa is all set for her comeback. On November 10, at midnight KST, Hwasa officially announced that she would be making her long-awaited solo comeback in November.

The singer also released an exciting comeback trailer for her upcoming return. The caption read,” At last…The Beginning”. The trailer begins with Hwasa’s face in water, with it suddenly transitioning to a scene from her last solo track ‘Maria’ where she can be seen sitting in with her head down. She also gets scared in the next still, following her coming out of a box filled with water. Towards the end of the teaser, Hwasa opens a door to room full of dark.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HWASA (@_mariahwasa)

Reports of Hwasa’s solo comeback began circulating in September 2021 when Korean tabloid YTN Star reported that Hwasa is steadily working on her solo album but the exact timing of the release has not been decided.

On the work front, Hwasa last made a solo comeback almost a year and a half ago, when she released her first mini album ‘María’ in June 2020 which proved to be a hit. Prior to that, the musician made her solo debut in 2019 with her song ‘TWIT.’

Also Read: BTS to perform chart-topping single ‘Butter’ with Megan Thee Stallion at American Music Awards 2021

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results