Kartik Aaryan talks about the price of success, power, and money in the latest promo of Dhamaka

Kartik Aaryan's form as a journalist for his upcoming film has been winning him endless attention and praise as the actor is all set for a Dhamaka. Prior to the release of his next, Kartik shared a promo of the film and his avatar as the news reporter, Arjun Pathak along with his message will go straight through the heart.

Kartik shared the short promo to his social media writing, "Kuchh paane ke liye Kitna kuchh khone ko taiyaar ho aap !!

#Dhamaka ???? #19Nov #ArjunPathak"

Kartik truly has left all anticipating the release of the film with this intense and exciting promo. It looks super promising which is why the fans are all the more excited for Kartik's Dhamaka now.

The actor is clearly set to impress fans with his whole avatar in this upcoming thriller by Ram Madhvani. Dhamaka is one of the most anticipated films of Kartik's and it hits the screens from 19th of November. His other films in the lineup include Captain India, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sajid Nadiadwala's next, Freddy and Shehzada.

