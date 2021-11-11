Bella Hadid talks about her mental health and anxiety battle by sharing crying selfies – ‘this is me everyday’

Supermodel Bella Hadid has opened up about her ongoing battle with anxiety. The supermodel said a video interview of Willow Smith talking about mental health inspired her to share her own story.

On Tuesday, Bella shared a screen recording on Instagram of longtime friend Willow Smith talking about her insecurities and not feeling "good enough." She also included a gallery of several photos of herself crying and a candid caption about her mental health. The caption of the post read, “"< @willowsmith > I Love you and your words. It made me feel a little less alone and that's why I'd like to post this." She began her caption by transcribing Smith's interview, writing, "All humans are different, every single human has something so special and unique to offer. And people forget that everyone is basically feeling the same way: lost, confused, not really sure why they're here."

"That anxiety, like, everyone is feeling that- – and trying to cover it up in some way. We're gonna come together in our flaws. In our insecurities, in our joy, in our happiness, and accept it all as beautiful and natural," Hadid continued, quoting the 21-year-old singer (who opened up about her mental health and history of self-harming back in 2018). The supermodel then shared her personal struggles, reassuring her fans and followers that they are "not alone" and "there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. This is pretty much my everyday, every night for a few years now," she wrote.

"Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you've gotta hear is that you're not alone. So from me to you, you're not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self-help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs, and side to sides."

"But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point. (There is always room for it to start up again, but for me it's always been nice to know that even if it's a few days, weeks, or months, it does get better, to some extent, even for a moment. ) It took me a long time to get that in my mind, but I've had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it. Which is all that you can ask of yourself.""Anyways. Not sure why but it feels harder and harder to not share my truth on here. Thank you for seeing me and thank you for listening. I love you," Hadid concluded.

Earlier this year, the star took a brief break from social media to focus on her mental health. She also shared a series of photos she took during her time away from social media. As seen in her photos, the model spent time reading self-help books, horseback riding, enjoying the outdoors and experimenting with crystals. As she returned to Instagram, Hadid said she has "found myself, my strength and my light again."

