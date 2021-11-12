The Sanjay Leela Bhansali – Salman Khan reunion is a technicality

Although in show business we must never say never again, it is unlikely that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan who collaborated for classics like Khamoshi: The Musical and Hum..Dil De Chuke Sanam would ever come together again.
The two had a rather severe fall-out when they were planning to re-unite for a film called Inshallah. We now hear about the two of them being reunited for a documentary entitled Beyond The Stars to be co-produced by Salman Khan, Wiz Films and Applause Entertainment.
However the truth is a little less dramatic.
