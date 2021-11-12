Jacqueline Fernandez is a sexy siren in printed swimsuit, see her stunning pictures

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is currently holidaying in Dubai, took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures from her pool time. The actress has a large social media following and is quite active there to keep her fans updated. As soon as she shared the pictures on Friday, it got a whole lot of love from her social media fans.

In the phots, Jacqueline can be seen dressed in a blue-printed swimsuit. She accessorised her look with sunglasses. Sunlight was her only filter. “ pool baby @slsdubai”, read her caption.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was recently seen in the film Bhoot Police. In September 2021, the horror comedy starring Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Arjun Kapoor premiered on a popular OTT platform.

The actress’ kitty includes Bachchan Pandey, alongside Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. She has also signed Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. She will also be seen in Attack, opposite John Abraham. The actress will also star in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh.

