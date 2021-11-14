Mumbai based businessman files cheating case against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty; actress reacts

A Mumbai-based businessman Nitin Barai has lodged a cheating case against Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra. The businessman has lodged a complaint against them for allegedly duping him for an amount of Rs 1.51 crore. The FIR was filed on Saturday at the Bandra police station.
According to the complaint, in July 2014, Kaashif Khan, the director of SFL Fitness company, along with Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra and others asked him to invest Rs 1.51 crore into the enterprise to earn a profit. The businessman in his complaint also claims that SFL Fitness company assured to provide him with a franchise and opening a gym and spa at Hadapsar and Koregaon in neighbouring Pune. However, it did not materialise, as per the FIR.
The businessman in his complaint also added that when he requested his money back, they allegedly threatened him for the same. The Bandra police registered the FIR under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).
