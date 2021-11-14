Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday gets engaged to Ivor McCray; Sohail Khan, Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu in attendance

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday got engaged on Saturday to boyfriend Ivor McCray. It was a white-themed party at Alanna's residence. Salman Khan’s family and actors Lara Dutta and Bipasha Basu were in attendance.

Alanna’s mother, Deanne Panday, shared series of photos on her Instagram stories. Lara Dutta was joined by her husband Mahesh Bhupathi.

The bride-to-be Alanna looked resplendent in grey gown whereas Ivor opted for a traditional white sherwani.

Bipasha Basu shared a photo and wrote, “Celebrating love. Together forever. Congratulations.”

The couple shared their engagement photo from the beach earlier in November. Alanna wrote, "2 years ago today, I met this amazing human at a Halloween party. He made me laugh so much that night my jaw hurt. Everything else seems pretty blurry but all I can remember was how happy he made me. We moved in together 3 months into knowing each other (I know, too soon but I literally couldn’t stay away from him for more than a day). I think it was because he made a foreign country feel like home. I never felt homesick when I was around him. Thank you for cooking me Indian food when I missed home, thank you for making me laugh when I felt low, thank you for showing me how to love unconditionally. You are my perfect other half and I love you more and more every day @ivor."

Ivor had shared a similar photo, writing, "Two years ago on this exact day was our very first date. I knew it would be easier to hide my intentions on this day. You were expecting a quiet dinner but I convinced you we had an anniversary photoshoot and just stumbled upon this glowing heart in the sand. As we approached the set up, my heart was beating like a drum. My palms completely sweaty. Knowing that any moment you could catch on. When we walked out to the middle of the heart, we hugged and it finally hit you. You asked, “Did you do this?” The sound of your cry made me completely break. I was so present in the moment that it didn’t even feel real. I know it’s cliche to say time stopped but it truly did. Love is everything and I love you Alanna."

