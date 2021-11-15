John Abraham to play a soldier with superhuman ability character in Attack; character on the lines of Hollywood’s Deadpool and G.I. Joe

John Abraham is all ready to step up the action game with his next production venture, Attack. The film that has been postponed multiple times in the past owing to the COVID-19 pandemic is finally set to hit the silver screens on Republic Day weekend next year. Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Prakash Raj in the lead roles, the film has been termed as the "mother of all action films" and is being planned to be made into a huge action film franchise.

Now, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that John Abraham is playing a robotic character in this hardcore action film — something the Hindi film industry has never attempted before. Sources close to the development have revealed that Abraham is playing a mercenary soldier with a superhuman ability in this taut thriller set against a hostage crisis. His character is believed to be more along the lines of Hollywood's Deadpool and G.I. Joe and will see him performing some never-seen-before daredevil, high-octane action sequences that have been choreographed by international stunt coordinator Ryan Sturz of Captain Marvel fame.

Bollywood Hungama has also learnt that Attack revolves around a fictional attack in the Parliament where many people are held hostage. John Abraham who leads an "Attack team" is deployed for the rescue mission, and the rest of the film is the story of a race against time. An intelligent thriller with a strong storyline, the film marks the directorial debut of Lakshya Raj Anand who has previously assisted filmmakers Kabir Khan and Siddharth Anand on Ek Tha Tiger and Bang Bang respectively. Produced by John Abraham in association with Dheeraj Wadhwan and Ajay Kapoor's Kyta Productions, the film has been written by Lakshya Raj Anand, Vishal Kapoor, and Sumit Batheja.

Meanwhile, John Abraham will next be seen in Milap Zaveri's masala entertainer Satyameva Jayate 2 that arrives in theatres on November 25. The action star also has Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria scheduled to release on July 8. He is also doing Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's YRF actioner Pathan, and Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake with Arjun Kapoor that will go on floors in December. It has been reported that John will also be doing an action comedy film with Houseful director Sajid Khan.

Also Read: After Satyameva Jayate 2, John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar to star in Mukesh Bhatt’s next?

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results