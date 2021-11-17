Abhishek Bachchan shares moments on Instagram from daughter’s birthday party

Bollywood ‘Papa’ Abhishek Bachchan took Instagram to wish his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on the eve of her 10th birthday. Abhishek shared a beautiful photo of his daughter and wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says “you make the world a better place”. We love you and God bless you always.”

There has not been a single occasion when he has not been grateful to have Aaradhya in his life.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have been vacationing a lot recently. In fact, the couple was in the Maldives to celebrate Aaradhya’s birthday. The family took off for a beach vacation a few days ago and they have been sharing several photos with their fans on social media.

Soon after wishing Aaradhya on Instagram, Abhishek’s comment section flooded with fans and co-workers wishing Aaradhya for her birthday.

Abhishek’s so called ‘Baby Brother’ and Aaradhya’s chachu, Sikander Kher took to Instagram to share an unseen photo of the 10-year-old and left a heartwarming birthday wish for her. Whereas Bipasha Basu showered love to Aaradhya in the comment section. Looks like Aaradhya is dearly loved by the entire Bollywood fraternity since Abhishek and Aishwarya have maintained close relationships with everyone.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have been sharing multiple photos of the Villa they have been living in. It seems that the trip is sponsored as the actors made sure to include prominent tags in each of their posts.

